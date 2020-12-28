British Carrots Grown in Spain found on a Tesco shelf!

With a majestic trade deal organised by the one and only mega hypocrite, Boris Johnson, of course, kicking in from January 2021, supermarkets have been gearing up their efforts to convince Brexiteers that only British products are acceptable!

In a piece of marketing magic, they have asked all EU suppliers of fruit and veg to label imported products; MADE IN GB! However, the EU have thrown a slight spanner in the works of UK supermarket marketing Gurus by demanding that all products GROWN in the EU have to have a label stating where the actual product comes from!

Several fresh products imported before the mega-deal went down have been spotted on supermarket shelves with the following labels, and below the main title a tiny label appears stating in which EU country the product was actually grown!

Here are a few examples:

BRITISH CARROTS grown in Spain!

UK ORANGES grown in Spain because nothing grows in the UK in winter!

GB OLIVES grown in Spain, Greece, Italy, and anywhere else where olives grow, but not in the UK!

ENGLISH GRAPES grown in Greece, Italy and anywhere else, but not in England.

ENGLISH CHAMPAGNE cultivated in France, but because high-class Brits are a bunch of Champagne loving Boozers, we'll call it English!

The list is endless, and UK-Brexiteer-Punters now purchasing their favourite 'UK Fresh Products' are all being led blindfolded down the garden path just like they were when they voted to leave the EU!

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson and Farage are shaking hands whilst downing a wickedly expensive bottle of their favourite Baron de Rothschild French Champagne congratulating themselves in how they fucked the EU, became an independent nation and, have enough dosh for mega-expensive holidays in their affluent villas in Tuscany, Italy! While beer-bellied, tattooed UK, cheap and nasty package holiday punters stand in long queues waiting to be treated like third-class citizens in Malaga, OLE!