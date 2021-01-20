There was a new development in the investigation into the riot at the Capitol building on January yesterday, when President Donald Trump claimed that former President Barack Obama was behind the incident.

He accused Obama of "insurrecting the US."

Trump, whose last day in office effectively ended at midnight on Tuesday, now that he no longer has a Twitter facility, told journalists that Obama had organized the insurrection, and then tried to make it look like it was he - President Trump - who had goaded the crowd into storming the Senate.

Mr. Trump has made many accusations in the recent past, several of which have raised eyebrows.

These include accusations that Mr. Obama was directly responsible for the Coronavirus, that he "could have done more" to stem the spread of the California wildfires, has had a hand in the many hurricanes that the country has experienced in the ladt 20 years, that Obama was one of the men that 'attacked' Hollywood actor Jussie Smollet, that mistakes he had made had a bearing on the 1986 Challenger disaster, that decisions he had taken caused the 1929 'Wall Street Crash', and that it was well known that he was singlehandedly behind the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Mr. Obama declined to comment.