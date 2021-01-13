Man Finds Money In Street

There were scenes of joy and jubilation in one city street earlier today, when a man out for a lunchtime saunter with his friend from work found some money in the street.

Ambling along, chatting to his pal about nothing in particular, Moys Kenwood, 57, chanced to look down and regard the decrepit pavements of Battambang, and, out of the corner of his eye, spotted a 100-riel * note!

Without hesitation, he barged his mate out of the way, and swooped on it like a hawk after a mouse, scaring the shit out of other pedestrians as he did. Having secured its possession, he thrust it into his trouser pocket for later use.

He said:

"I don't usually have much luck with money, so this was a welcome find. Maybe it heralds a change in my fortunes."

Having said this, he reflected out loud for a moment that his good fortune had been someone else's loss, but this slight doubt lasted only briefly, and he gave a sigh.

Kenwood says he has no plans as yet with regard to what he will spend the cash on.

* Today's currency exchange rate between the US dollar and the Cambodian riel is $1 = 4,100 riel