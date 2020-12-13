Woman Surprised Her Husband With Sandwich Contents

It's always nice to treated to a surprise, particularly with something of a culinary nature, and that's exactly what happened to one man this weekend, when, after sweeping out the yard, then scrubbing his eyeballs out doing the family's laundry, his wife rewarded him with a hot sausage sandwich!

Moys Kenwood, 57, who hates any kind of work, had, however, knuckled down to his morning's graft in a semi-resolute manner, reducing himself to a shadow of his normal self, and in desperate need of some sustenance, if he wasn't to keel over and expire.

His wife noticed this.

She leapt into action, and quickly fried up some sausages that needed eating because they were approaching their sell-by date. Then, she cut them in half along their length, placed them between two slices of bread, and presented the sandwich to her husband.

He said:

"Yes, it was a pleasant surprise, I must say! And even better that it wasn't my usual sandwich, which is egg. I mean, there's nothing at all wrong with an egg sandwich, but a sausage sandwich is just that little bit more special, if you know what I mean."

His wife said:

"He'll be back on egg sarnies tomorrow!"