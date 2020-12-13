Woman Surprised Her Husband With Sandwich Contents

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 13 December 2020

image for Woman Surprised Her Husband With Sandwich Contents
Mmmmm

It's always nice to treated to a surprise, particularly with something of a culinary nature, and that's exactly what happened to one man this weekend, when, after sweeping out the yard, then scrubbing his eyeballs out doing the family's laundry, his wife rewarded him with a hot sausage sandwich!

Moys Kenwood, 57, who hates any kind of work, had, however, knuckled down to his morning's graft in a semi-resolute manner, reducing himself to a shadow of his normal self, and in desperate need of some sustenance, if he wasn't to keel over and expire.

His wife noticed this.

She leapt into action, and quickly fried up some sausages that needed eating because they were approaching their sell-by date. Then, she cut them in half along their length, placed them between two slices of bread, and presented the sandwich to her husband.

He said:

"Yes, it was a pleasant surprise, I must say! And even better that it wasn't my usual sandwich, which is egg. I mean, there's nothing at all wrong with an egg sandwich, but a sausage sandwich is just that little bit more special, if you know what I mean."

His wife said:

"He'll be back on egg sarnies tomorrow!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Foodwork




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more