McDonalds Has Banned Rudy Giuliani

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The board of directors of the McDonalds Corporation, has just issued a corporate memo, which prohibits President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, from setting foot in any McDonalds restaurant in the nation.

Board member, Blanca P. Kinkocker, explained to the news media that, due to the fact that Giuliani is one of the ugliest humans in the entire United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, they have decided that they do not want to subject little kids and some sensitive senior citizens to having to look at the utterly hair-dye-spewing horrific man.

They added that Rudy actually makes the scariest, ugliest, Jack-o-Lantern look like a Miss America beauty pageant contestant.

When Giuliani was informed of McDonalds' decision, he stated that he doesn’t care and added that he’ll just use the drive-thru.

He then remarked that no one is going to stop him from getting his daily fix of Chicken McNuggets.