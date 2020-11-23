McDonalds Has Banned Rudy Giuliani

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 23 November 2020

image for McDonalds Has Banned Rudy Giuliani
McDonalds has made it clear that if Giuliani sets foot on McDonalds property he will be arrested.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The board of directors of the McDonalds Corporation, has just issued a corporate memo, which prohibits President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, from setting foot in any McDonalds restaurant in the nation.

Board member, Blanca P. Kinkocker, explained to the news media that, due to the fact that Giuliani is one of the ugliest humans in the entire United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, they have decided that they do not want to subject little kids and some sensitive senior citizens to having to look at the utterly hair-dye-spewing horrific man.

They added that Rudy actually makes the scariest, ugliest, Jack-o-Lantern look like a Miss America beauty pageant contestant.

When Giuliani was informed of McDonalds' decision, he stated that he doesn’t care and added that he’ll just use the drive-thru.

He then remarked that no one is going to stop him from getting his daily fix of Chicken McNuggets.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Chicken McNuggetsDrive-Thru WindowMcDonaldsRudy Giuliani

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more