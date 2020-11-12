Food Critics Give McDonald’s Brand New McNachos a "3 Bravos" Rating

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The world’s number one fast food restaurant chain is always striving to keep one step ahead of the competition.

The 26th floor of the McDonald’s headquarters building houses the lettuce department, as well as the department of new menu items.

The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper has just learned that the latest food creation to come out of the Mickey D’s home office is the McNachos.

The McNachos were the brainchild of McDonald’s food scientists, Rhett Pismo, and his girlfriend, Binalinda Piedrabuena.

Rhett said that he and Binalinda came up with the idea as they were watching a bullfight on the Spanish cable network Galavision.

Binalinda said that they watched a beer commercial for Corona Extra, and the idea of the McNachos was born.

They put the bullfight on pause, and went into the kitchen and gathered up shredded cheese, refried beans, M&Ms, avocado bits, fajita meat, lettuce, and reconstituted beets, and, as they say in Switzerland, viola.

Food critics have given the McNachos a '3 Bravos' rating. They plan to unveil their new creation on Thanksgiving Day.