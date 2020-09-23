The In ‘N’ Out Burger Chain Disputes Claims That Their French Fries Taste Like Chalk

IRVINE, California – (Satire News) – A spokesperson for the In-N-Out hamburger franchise says the company disputes a national publication’s claim that In-N-Out’s French fries taste like chalk.

In-N-Out spokeswoman, Tallulah Gruggle, stated that the ‘tastes like chalk’ rumor has been floating around the fast food rumor mills, since 1948, when the burger franchise’s first restaurant opened up in Buenas Noches, California.

Back then, the restaurant was called “In-N- Outta Here Peeps”.

The name was changed to the current name on October 15, 1955, during their $1.9 million “Give Us A New Name” promotion.

Miss Gruggle told TMZ that she has eaten well over 18,000 individual French fries, and not once has she ever had one that tasted like chalk.

She did admit to eating one two years ago in Yuma, Arizona, that tasted a little like Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder, but it was just that one time.