The Bear - Obama - Is Off His Leash

The Bear Is Off His Leash means that Barack Obama is on the campaign trail. While off the leash, Obama is gleefully bashing Donald Trump. During a campaign stop in Florida, former President Barack Obama made a campaign announcement by way of needling Donald Trump.

Recently, Trump said, “We’ve turned the corner on coronavirus!” His hands were up, trying to look convincing. “It’s gone, over with, we’ve rounded the corner. But all you hear from the Democrats is COVID-19, COVID-19, COVID-19. That’s all I hear.”

With over 220,000 dead, and still counting, is there anything more important?

Obama got up to the podium, holding back his laughter, said, “Can you believe it? Trump is even jealous of COVID-19.”

The Bear was off his leash. Feeling the bite, Donald Trump started tweeting immediately, angrily misspelling Philadelphia.

Oh well, Trump suffers from poor education. And a sense of priorities, commitment, and loyalty. And history. And Geography. But Trump has ten fingers, and may be okay with math.

At another campaign rally, Obama said, “If he walks out on a Leslie Stahl interview for 60 Minutes, how is he going to handle a dictator?”

Ayeeee!

The fat Twitter fingers must have started racing through the alphabet.

Obama seems to breeze through Donald Trump effortlessly, and Trump’s facial expression remains puzzled like the face of the late comedian Terry Thomas.

The Bear is after Donald Trump, and Donald Trump is on a tweet war.

