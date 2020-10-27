"If you build it they will come"

President Trump complained to reporters that he saw so many brown faces in Arizona that he thought he was in Mexico.

"I say I'm building a wall, so here they come...faces half covered, ready to steal jobs from real Americans."

When the current mayor tried to explain to the President that they were wearing masks because of the virus, he was nowhere to be found.

"I turned around to tell him, and he was gone. Apparently, he had found his way to the Low Rider exhibits. I heard one of the models scream...the man never fails when it comes to chasing tail. I would like to say something, but I know if I do, next year, I will be chasing my own."