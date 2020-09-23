Social-media user sues Facebook because his fingers turned stiff!

(NOT EDITED) "Those who perpetrate social-media crimes, should be taken to justice!" Was the reaction of a Facebook user after visiting a physiotherapist who analyzed the man's fingers, which were totally 'stiff!'

After being diagnosed with a dreaded sickness afflicting half of the planet who suffer from, 'ANTI FACEBOOK ADS SYNDROME', the user decided to sue Zuckerberg and his 'fab FB' for $10 million bucks.

His US lawyer said he had a mega chance of winning the case, and cashed $100000 as a deposit before he started proceedings against the giant, quite useless conglomerate.



"ANTI FACEBOOK ADS SYNDROME, is a common sickness, which attacks the hands and fingers leading to chronic rheumatism because FB users are just sick to death of a daily bombardment of useless ads! Users, determined to rid their FB page of a global pestilence, are forced to incessantly tap their fingers on the 'REPORT ADS' button, which is quite useless, just like FB, and the consequences are dire!" The lawyer told a judge in downtown Milwaukee, where it seems only white lives matter.

The judge agreed, and Facebook will now pay their users, if they show symptoms of the dreaded sickness, $10 million Bucks as compensation for ruining their social-media lives because daily bombardments of useless Ads are a danger to the sanity of humankind, and their joints.

Zuckerberg disagreed, went to Area 51, and decided to book a flight to Mars, hoping he might discover aliens without bones in their fingers willing to read his crap ads, after all, life on Earth as we know it is over! So, why not spread his virus all over the universe!