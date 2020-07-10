Daring Social Media Maverick Re-posts "Banned" Graphic on Facebook

House wife and self declared internet crusader, Betsy Mcflangerhanger, recently re-posted a graphic that came up on her news feed despite the graphic's warning that it had been removed from Facebook.

Mrs. McFlangerhanger described the moment she witnessed the contraband post, and the swift action she took.

"I was just doing my mid-morning fifth check-in on the Facebook, when I saw a picture with the Pledge of Allegiance and an American flag on in that said 'Facebook took it down, please repost!' and I knew I had to repost it."

Betsy expressed some anxiety over the act, but felt the benefit outweighed the potential consequences of her actions.

"I don't know for sure what they'll do to me, but they sure as heck will know that I support America!"

Asked how she thought the original post might have survived the stringent Facebook censorship the graphic seemed to be under, she guessed, "I figure it must have been too new when I saw it, but I'm sure it has been taken down by now."

Asked if her re-post was still visible, she said, "yes," and that it had been there "for about a week."

She also expressed a growing optimism that she may have figured out some loophole that would give her the ability to share similar posts that are under attack in the future.

"I'm probably just a little gal to them, and that's just fine with me. If I catch them trying to take down the Lord's Prayer, you can bet I'll be re-posting that!"