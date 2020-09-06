Shoe Shop For People With One Foot Now Open

A shoe shop that caters exclusively for people with one leg, or rather, with one foot, has opened its doors to the general public, or rather, that section of the general public that has only one foot.

The Landmine Footwear Emporium deals specifically with single-footed customers, providing shoes in a full range of colors, styles and sizes, and stocks all of the latest fashions. All are 'used shoes' which are unwanted, or not needed, and have been found in fields, by the roadside, or outside people's houses, discarded, and obviously intended for the trash.

Many of them, indeed, belong in the trash, looking 'way past their best' and covered in dust and dirt, but others have a lot of wear left in them, and are just crying out for a one-footed new owner.

The idea was the brainchild of Moys Kenwood, who lives locally. He said:

"I saw all these odd shoes kicking about, and thought, rather than let them foul up the landscape, I could put them to good use, so I opened the emporium. The idea hasn't really caught on yet, but people always need shoes, so I'm sure that business will soon pick up."

The Landmine Footwear Emporium is open for browsing in Tapon now, and no reasonable offer for shoes will be refused.