'Wear Normal Shoes And Save The Planet' Rants Fort Lauderdale Man

Written by Dewani Unhatched

Tuesday, 30 June 2020

image for 'Wear Normal Shoes And Save The Planet' Rants Fort Lauderdale Man
What's Frank on about?

Fort Lauderdale man, Frank Tunc, unleashed a vitriolic tirade of abuse on his Facebook page yesterday, demanding that friends, family and anyone else with access to his profile, stop wearing footwear that is damaging the planet.

The post, which was written around three in the afternoon, read as follows:

"What is wrong with people? I just don't get it. STOP LEAVING CARBON FOOTPRINTS!!!!! Save the planet, for heaven's sake. I wear normal shoes, normal socks, normal boots and normal sneakers. I'm not the one leaving the footprint. No, it is you lot with your carbon shoes, slippers and clogs et cetera. Just ban them. Who needs carbon shoes? It is madness Who on earth came up with such a stupid fad? Probably the gays."

As of yesterday, Frank had been unfriended and blocked 300 times.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

