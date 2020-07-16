Coronation Street Set To Continue

There was good news for fans of Granada TV soap drama 'Coronation Street' today, when it was confirmed by bosses at ITV that the show will continue to be shown for as long as they can possibly get away with it.

Corrie, as it's known to viewers, was first broadcast in 1926, and some of its actors have appeared in the drama ever since then. William Roache was actually born on the set, and, with nowhere special to go, stuck around, eventually becoming Ken Barlow.

He is a teacher, but not a real teacher.

The Duckworths, Jack and Vera, are both dead now, having died.

The dreary drama depicts life in the cobbled streets of Weatherfield in Manchester, and uses ridiculously-exaggerated characters to portray northern people as greedy folk with small brains, who virtually live their entire lives in a pub, endure disaster after disaster with grumpy faces and downturned lips, argue a lot, and sound like the most retarded set of delinquents on the British mainland.