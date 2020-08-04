Gisele Bundchen, Wife of Tom Brady, Films a Nude Commercial For Irish Spring Soap

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) - The news agency iRumors has announced that sexy model Gisele Bundchen, has just filmed a soap commercial for Irish Spring in which she was totally nude.

Tom Brady’s wife stated that she has always loved bathing and showering with the green soap bar, and now getting paid to take a bath while using it was fabulous.

She said that the nude scene was tastefully done, and only a total of seven people actually got to see her totally naked, although she did have a carefully placed yellow rubber ducky in her crotch region.

iRumors reports that her hubby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, is thrilled at the fact that his hot, sexy wife received $1.6 million for about three hours of work.

Irish Spring will also be giving the Brady’s a 9-month supply of Irish Spring soap along with a two-week all-expenses paid vacation to Pisagovia.