Man Could Not Do IQ Test

A man who was confronted with an online IQ Test challenge whilst absent-mindedly browsing the internet, was unable to deal with its complicated puzzle challenge, and had to go off work sick.

The problem occurred on Monday, when Moys Kenwood, 56, was 'surfing the net', looking for some inspiration with regard to conjuring up some more piffle to post on TheSpoof.com.

There appeared, before his eyes, a puzzle featuring a sequence of five square boxes each containing nine squares, one of which was shaded blue. The blue square was in a different position in each 9-square box.

Where should the blue square appear next in the sequence?

Kenwood stared at the squares, using all his powers of reasoning and analysis.

Beads of sweat started to form on his furrowed brow. Also, under his armpits. His heart-rate quickened a bit, and his nose started to run.

Logically, as five squares had already been used, the mysterious blue shape could only appear in one of four remaining positions, but this was of little help to Kenwood. His mood blackened as he was unable to solve the challenge, and the tiny amount of 'appetite' he had for doing his job as a Science teacher, evaporated into thin air.

Having drawn the five 9-square boxes on a piece of scrap paper, he gathered his things together, and told the receptionists he wasn't feeling well, and was going to have to go home. They nodded in mock understanding.

They probably thought he was coming down with a virus.

Later reports from the man's home told of much confusion, irritation and annoyance, and at least one instance of crockery being thrown.