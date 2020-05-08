The Entire Population of China is Furious at Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn

NEW YORK CITY – The Chinese ambassador is reporting that Sen. Marsha Blackburn has insulted and angered every man, woman, and child in the entire republic.

The dishwater blonde, Blackburn, who allegedly graduated towards the bottom of her class at Trump University, showed her somewhat bigoted colors as she made a highly insulting comment about the Chinese cuisine.

“Marsha Marsha” as Whoopi Goldberg calls her, stated that out of all the food in the world, the one food she hates the most is Chinese food.

The 67-year-old Trump “AKer,” who looks 77, said that she would rather eat a squirrel’s belly button than Peking Roasted Woodchuck, Stir-Fried Flamingo, or Sweet and Sour Hippo.

When one of Blackburn’s assistants informed her that everyone in China was hoping she would get molested by a rabid pack of rabbits, she asked, “Well now sweetie, just how many Chinese people are there out yonder in China?

She was told that, as of May 6, at noon, the population of China was 1,438,479,926.

She asked, “You mean as in 1 billion, 438 million…?”

Before she could finish saying the number, Blackburn fainted. But luckily her big mouth broke her fall.

Doctor’s said that her mouth will heal in two weeks, but noted that her racism, sad to say, is most likely permanent.