North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to visit the United Kingdom

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 18 May 2023

image for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to visit the United Kingdom
Reports are that Kim's favorite beer is Stella Artois.

The leader of North Korea recently surprised King Charles III with a text message, expressing a keen desire to visit England and tour Buckingham Palace.

The Korean leader expressed his admiration for King Charles' mother, the queen, and couldn't help but praise her extensive collection of hats. He even confessed that his favorite was the iconic Chef Boyardee hat, which he believed made her look remarkably svelte.

In addition to Buckingham Palace, Kim has expressed a strong desire to visit renowned hairdresser to the stars, Nicky Clarke, to get a new do. He also expressed an interest in paying a visit to Simon Cowell's tailor, hoping to acquire a pair of slacks that would go right up to his chest.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that King Charles III's response to Kim's request was a cheeky, "Surely you're pulling my leg, mate!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Kim Jong-unKing Charles IIInicky clarkeSimon Cowell

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more