Postage stamp released to honor Queen Elizabeth

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 18 May 2023

image for Postage stamp released to honor Queen Elizabeth
Shakleton has created several famous stamps of The Queen.

The True Dat News Agency reports that King Charles III has just announced a new postage stamp to pay tribute to his late mum, Queen Elizabeth.

According to TDNA writer Reggie Rickenracker, the stamp is no ordinary creation. It features a whimsical illustration by the esteemed British artist William P. Shakleton, renowned for his ability to turn mundane objects into postage-worthy masterpieces.

Shakleton's eclectic collection includes a stamp of the majestic Tower of Big Ben sporting a comically oversized hat, Wembley Stadium doing a victory dance through Hyde Park, Windsor Castle transformed into the world's largest bouncy castle, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum's waxy rendition of the royal corgis, The Cavern in Liverpool in a mop-top wig and rocking out with the Beatles, the River Thames doing a synchronized swimming routine, and a mischievous drawing of a football autographed by the legendary Chicharito, who used to play for West Ham, seemingly plotting to escape from the stamp's confines.

Shakleton is a fond friend of the family and has produced many stamps of the Queen throughout her reign including her love of rollercoasters and the time she performed gymnastics at the Olympics. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
King Charles IIIQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more