King Charles III, invites President Biden to visit Buckingham Palace

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 16 May 2023

image for King Charles III, invites President Biden to visit Buckingham Palace
"President Biden and King Charles III, are two very classy gentlemen." -OPRAH WINFREY

Tickety Boo News reporter Grover Buck reveals that King Charles III has extended a warm invitation to President Biden for a visit to Buckingham Palace.

During the visit, the distinguished pair intends to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the more pressing matter of the rising cost of fish and chips.

As a gesture of friendship, President Biden will present King Charles with a grandiose pair of Texan cowboy boots, adorned with sparkling sequins and featuring the Stars and Stripes. King Charles has promised to proudly don the boots throughout President Biden's visit, symbolizing the spirit of cross-cultural harmony.

King Charles III plans to treat President Biden to an exhilarating royal "trail" hunt (nudge, nudge, wink, wink), showcasing the traditions of the bloodthirsty aristocracy. Furthermore, the King plans to take Biden up the Arsenal to watch a match against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

SIDENOTE: King Charles also revealed that he and President Biden will embark on an exclusive tour of the world-famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. Within its halls, they will encounter uncanny wax figures resembling themselves. Joe has been warned not to stand still for too long, as the museum staff may mistake him for one of their masterfully crafted creations in need of a touch-up!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Buckingham PalaceJoseph BidenKing Charles III

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more