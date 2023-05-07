Prince Harry attended the royal coronation of his father to honor him, but he says that upon reflection, he would have preferred to have stayed in America and taken his family to eat at The La Brea Tar Pits Diner.

The Prince, who is a big fan of The Goodies, was keen to visit the La Brea Tar Pits Diner as surviving members Bill Oddie, 81, and Graham Garden, 80, were due to appear as part of their live-stage revival world tour. Tim Brooke-Taylor, who sadly passed away in 2020, has been seamlessly replaced by William Shatner, 92, to appeal more to the American audience.

The show is set to feature high-speed trandem chases through the audience and a critically acclaimed spoken-word rendition of The Funky Gibbon by Shatner.

Harry's wife, the stunningly gorgeous Meghan Markle, is a huge admirer of Shatner and wouldn't miss the show, even if King Charles offered her $200,000 in cash to attend his coronation.

At the coronation, tensions were high between Harry and his brother William. Harry says that he came close to punching out Prince William's lights when he told him he had thrown away his Goodies duvet cover while clearing out Frogmore Cottage.

SIDENOTE: Harry noted that he hates the way his step-mum, Camilla Parker Bowles, snubbed him at the coronation. He disparagingly told the press that he thinks the queen consort's facelift makes her look like Sylvester Stallone in a wig.