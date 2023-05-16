The HMS Outcast sinks a Russian destroyer

In a stunning display of naval prowess, the HMS Outcast of the Royal Navy has taken down the notorious Russian destroyer, The Comradess Olga, much to the dismay of President Putin.

The ill-fated Russian sub, on its way back to Mother Russia for a little rest and relaxation, met its watery demise within a mere four minutes, courtesy of the torpedoes from the relentless Outcast.

As news of the sinking reached the Kremlin, President Putin's anger soared, for it was none other than Capt. Nikito Vichavich, the commander of The Comradess Olga, who happened to be the father of one of Putski's most cherished Russian strumpets. The unexpected turn of events has left the Russian leader fuming and seeking solace from his gold-plated toilet brush collection.

Meanwhile, in a show of admiration, King Charles III commends the brave crew of the 'Outcast' for their exceptional valor. To honor their gallant service, the King has graciously arranged for each crew member to receive free tickets to tour the esteemed halls of Buckingham Palace. The crew members are particularly excited to try out the replica periscope installed in Charles' private water closet, which playfully pops up in the opulent Pompadour Chamber in Queen Camilla's private quarters.