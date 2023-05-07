Like a bad penny, this fantasy movie has bad actors

And lo, the Lady of the Lake did come to the aid of the party, wielding a sword to establish government in the British Isles. The people, covered in mud from the majestic horses of the King, joyfully wiped it off as His Shortness and his Lady in Arms passed by in regal attire adorned with gold and ermine trim.

Is this a fantasy movie with exceptionally poor actors? Why hire government workers for such a production? And if this isn't real, who's the guy wearing the crown? I thought he was an extra — did he have any lines?

If politicians are notorious for their deceitfulness and the inability to keep their jobs without deception, then why cast them in a movie? At least on set, they must follow the script and remain silent... that should keep them quiet for a day or two.

And can we include more revealing outfits? People will walk out of the show if there's no exposed flesh, car chases, and an excessive amount of dramatic organ music.

As someone asked on Twitter, "Are they married yet?" Was that the purpose? A union straight out of Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings? When it comes to "Royalty," one can never tell if they are real or fantastical beings.

... and all I wanted to know (as I did with Game of Thrones) was: when will the dragon finally make an appearance?!

I turned off the TV, lay back in bed, and gazed longingly at a portrait of Anne Boleyn.