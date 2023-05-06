King Charles did not enter Westminster Abbey playing a tambourine

Rumors were flying about the Coronation ceremony of King Charles. Will he or won’t he? Not King Charles, but Harry?

Will Harry or won’t he? Will Harry actually go to his father’s Coronation? He didn’t want to be seated in Peterborough but wanted a good seat inside the Abbey.

Okay. Will do.

But at the last minute, while at the Abbey, if he’s moved to the Abbey’s broom closet by Major Johnny, he promises to make a scene.

Reminded that Major Johnny was seven inches taller than Harry and that Major Johnny hadn’t been languishing in the California sunshine for the last five years collecting chicken eggs, Harry remained adamant. He insisted that he had only been in California for three years.

Okay. Can do.

Harry made it to the Abbey and strolled in behind cousin Eugenie, with other cousin Beatrice walking some distance behind. He reached his assigned third row, got into his seat, second from the aisle, and sat down. "Whew!" he seemed to say. Then, with an added, "This is okay."

Then Auntie Princess Anne marched in and up the aisle, sitting in the seat directly in front of Harry, wearing a torpedo of a Commodore hat, topped with bright red Condor feathers that appeared to be over twelve inches high and managed to fan out on either side, touching her shoulders.

What happened to Harry? Where is he? Is he still in the Abbey? Someone is sitting behind Princess Anne, but it could be Emma Thompson or Martin Freeman.

No candle this time. Just a hat!

Okay!

