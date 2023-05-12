Coronation red feather

Like the candle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, blocking Mrs. Harry from the camera's eye, the Coronation feather also blocked Harry from the camera's eye.

However, on second thought, could The Spoof be so indelicate as to suggest that maybe the Coronation feather might have been a middle finger gesture? The feather stood straight up in a so-there, get-even sort of way, and with no apologies.

Wham—bang, thank you, sir! Ridicule the royal family and call us racists? Well, take that!

The royal household and public relations office refused to comment, saying it was just the usual kind of hat that Princess Anne always wears when playing tennis, at cocktail parties, riding a horse, or at any ceremony. No devious speculation is necessary. She has worn that same hat design since she was in the cradle.

Well, maybe. However, if Princess Anne had been wearing a bearskin cap as worn by members of the Coldstream Guards, it would have been a BINGO situation, indicating that she was definitely blocking Harry from view.

After the ceremony, Harry shot out of Westminster Abbey to catch a plane home.

However, the red feather on the hat of Princess Anne enjoyed a leisurely ride on a horse and back to Buckingham Palace.

And so, a King of England was crowned in a monarchy that has been around since 1066! The question of will Harry, or won't Harry attend was finally answered. Harry attended.

But the bright red feather stole the show.

Read more by this author: