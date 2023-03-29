Bezos-Musk Inc., Have Just Purchased The Largest Jalapeno Factory In All of Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - The biggest corporation in the world, Bezos-Musk Inc., has just completed negotiations to acquire the largest jalapeño factory in Mexico.

Jeff Bezos told The Grandiose News Agency that the factory was started by the Poinsettia sisters - Imelda, Irma, and Susie - with a $7,000 loan from The Banco Burro of Jalisco.

GNA writer Maximus Bedstraw stated that the very sexy sisters had been wanting to sell their "pepper gold mine" since October 2020, but no one was willing to pay the high price tag.

Elon Musk told the Poinsettias that he and Jeff would pay them the asking price of $79.3 million. He also promised to allow them to remain on the company's board of directors as chief advisors, with a salary of $3 each.

In addition, he guaranteed each one a lifetime supply of the company's famous Mucho Mucho Hot Jalapeños. ■