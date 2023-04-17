A nine-year-old kid got there before declassified jungle space agency papers reveal

Funny story written by Jake de Fake

Monday, 17 April 2023

image for A nine-year-old kid got there before declassified jungle space agency papers reveal
Sauli Niinistö provides evidence of Sanna on the moon

Paris, France - (Lunatics): A nine-year-old girl named Sanna from Finland was not the first human on the moon, according to declassified Wiki-sneak Corporation secrets by founder Teixeira.

Teixeira revealed that the Congo Pygmies landed on the moon before Finland, but many people believe it's a hoax. The claim was verified with evidence from an interview with a Pygmy Chief in Teixeira's Wiki-sneak document. The Chief said he saw his Pygmies hunt an elephant on the moon while waving at him from there.

This news sent Sauli Niinistö into a rage when it reached his office, triggering a massive counter-intelligence lockdown to cover up the fact that Sanna developed mental issues on the moon after seeing a hotdog fall out of its bun. It turned out to be the only meal they had packed in her lunch box.

To this day, Sauli Niinistö's rearguard offensive dominates the European Union's official space program, obliterating any mention of the Pygmies building a fire on the dark side of the moon fifty years ago to keep warm.

Tonight, an eclipsed, half-blood full moon will traverse the southern horizon to commemorate the golden jubilee of Sanna's mission.

It's one massive, mendacious step for Sauli Niinistö, and one giant leap for Sanna who still hasn't figured out how to get off the moon because someone forgot to put fuel in the lander.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Astronautjungle bookMoon landingsSecret

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more