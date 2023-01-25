New scandal as classified documents found in National Archive!

Funny story written by Warrior Six

Wednesday, 25 January 2023

image for New scandal as classified documents found in National Archive!
Classified documents should, of course, be stored in bedroom drawers, closets and shoe boxes

There’s been a new outcry in Washington following the discovery of several classified documents in the National Archive.

Classified documents are not supposed to be stored there but should be kept in bedroom drawers, closets and shoe boxes.

The Attorney General has empanelled a Grand Jury to get to the bottom of it.

GOP and Democrat leaders have, in a rare moment of unity, come together to condemn whoever is responsible for putting the documents in the National Archive for hypocrisy.

Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries said “This is bullshit. They’ve been criticising Biden for taking classified documents and now it seems they’ve taken them.”

A GOP spokesman said they are still deciding the wording of a statement and are into their eleventh draft, but hopefully they will agree something soon.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
classifiedSecretUS Politics

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more