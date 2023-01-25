New scandal as classified documents found in National Archive!

There’s been a new outcry in Washington following the discovery of several classified documents in the National Archive.

Classified documents are not supposed to be stored there but should be kept in bedroom drawers, closets and shoe boxes.

The Attorney General has empanelled a Grand Jury to get to the bottom of it.

GOP and Democrat leaders have, in a rare moment of unity, come together to condemn whoever is responsible for putting the documents in the National Archive for hypocrisy.

Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries said “This is bullshit. They’ve been criticising Biden for taking classified documents and now it seems they’ve taken them.”

A GOP spokesman said they are still deciding the wording of a statement and are into their eleventh draft, but hopefully they will agree something soon.