The Two Bolivian Astronauts Are Ready To Fly To Mars

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Capt. Habanero and Lt. Capistrano ready to head out to Mars.

BOLIVAR, Bolivia - (Satire News) - The Bolivian Space Department of Intergalactic Exploration (BSDIE) has just informed the citizens of Bolivia that their two astronauts are ready to be shot up into the solar system and head toward Mars.

The two spaceman Capt. Homero Habanero and Lt. Lalo Capistrano said they are ready and both have been running 13 miles a day and doing 700 push ups to get in shape.

Habanero says that he has even refrained from having sexual relations with his wife, Coochi Consuelo, who he adds looks a lot like Britney Spears except with black hair, no wrinkles, and bigger tits.

The two astronauts both say that they are looking forward to becoming Bolivia's biggest heroes since the days of Simon Bolivar, Marco Etcheverry, and Fifi Carne Guisada.

SIDENOTE: When asked who his current hero is Habanero replied that he likes Stephen Curry, while Capistrano commented that he really likes Miley Cyrus.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

