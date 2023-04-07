Emmanuel Macron is an Ugly Smelly Piece of GARBAGE – Sacrebleu!

Emmanuel Macron has a very Christian first name. So he must believe in mercy and love and treating people fairly.

But when a 50 year old woman named Valerie called him “garbage” – which translates in French to the worse untranslatable insult in the world! (allegedly), Emmanuel put that woman in jail. The charge was “'publicly insulting' the French President”.

(Apparently, this is not covered by freedom of speech … nothing is.)

Sacrebleu!

Then Emmanuel went to China to talk fascism with the Chinese (who almost entirely invented the concept, though the Russians would agree to disagree). Emmanuel loves how the Chinese dictator can put anyone into jail, say, for calling him Winnie the Pooh. Or worse! Saying Taiwan is its own country and China has no ownership over it nor the islands and waters of the South China Sea.

Emmanuel doesn’t want to go home. He knows his French history. This has happened before, but Emmanuel needs to think it’s not 1789 anymore, but a more civilized era … where dictators don’t lose their heads by guillotines constructed hastily by public hands, and where good wholesome Christians don’t lock people up for fair and just insults.

That blue ain’t sacred!