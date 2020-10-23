Man Afraid That A Joe Biden Victory Will Lead To Him Having To Clean Up His Yard

Funny story written by mikewadestr

Friday, 23 October 2020

image for Man Afraid That A Joe Biden Victory Will Lead To Him Having To Clean Up His Yard
You just have to do it one bag of garbage at a time.

A grumpy Minnesota man is concerned that a November 3 Joe Biden election victory will lead him to having to clean up his immensely cluttered lawn.

Donald Crabby has been dumping his household trash all over his yard ever since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. He started this procedure because of Donald Trump’s anti-environment policies. This was due to Trump’s first executive order “Garbage Out, Always Garbage Out”. The order allowed homeowners to be able to declare their yards as landfills.

A resourceful Mr. Crabby took advantage of this act, and immediately started dumping all of his trash in his yard. After 4 years, he has managed to accumulate over 2 tons of garbage. The garbage has grown to over 100 feet tall, and is impenetrable. The sanitation engineers who pick up his garbage have lauded the move, seeing as they never have to service his house anymore.

“If Joe Biden wins,” stated Crabby, “I’m screwed. There is no way I’m going to be able to get rid of the garbage. At this point, it is 100 feet high. Hell, I can barely get out of my driveway to go to work every morning. I have the Home Owners Association on their heels having a conniption about the whole situation. I should complain to them about my neighbors dumping their garbage in my yard, but I won’t. The sanitation engineers that service our neighborhood have stopped servicing the area, due to the fact that there is nothing in all the peoples’ garbage cans.”

As of press time, Mr. Crabby’s wife had started a lucrative recycling business.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
GarbageJoseph Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more