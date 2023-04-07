The Country of Holland Creates A Chant To Help Improve Its Morale

Amsterdam, Holland – According to worldpopulationreview.com, this low country is already the fifth happiest country in the world. However Holland (or the Netherlands if you prefer) for a long long time has hoped to edge its way up the ladder into the number one spot. Jumping four countries, including that happiness juggernaut of the last four years in a row Finland, would prove quite the challenge for anyone. However the people and fans everywhere of Holland (or Netherlands or Low) finally believe they have done just that by bringing us, of all things, the sound of music.

My God people it’s not Julie Andrews. It’s a song but it’s even more like a chant. It’s just a chant. But it’s so original, it’s so much more than just a chant because no one has ever heard anything like it before. And it goes something like this…

Holland, Holland

Bunch of Dutch, bunch of Dutch

More fucking Dutch

Ho-Ho-Ho-Holland, hey!

Holland, Holland

More Dutch, more of the Dutch

Lots and lots of so much fucking Dutch

Ho-Ho-Ho-Holland, hey!

And once everyone sings Holland’s new favorite music/song/chant now, over and over again to their little heart's content then everyone in Dutchland will be so very happy. And because of all that happiness then next year, Holland will of course be the happiest country in the world. In history. Go Holland!