A Huge Drone Crashes In Holland Causing Widespread Damage

TULIPLANDIA, Holland – (Satire News) – Holland’s Windmill News Agency reports that one of the largest drones in Europe crashed just outside of the ancient city of Tuliplandia.

An eye witness reported seeing over 600,000 tulips totally destroyed.

He went on to say that the crash also destroyed three standard-size windmills, as well as a wooden clog kiosk.

WNA stated that the cost of the destroyed tulips alone will be somewhere around $147,325. Estimates are still be figured out regarding the damage to the three windmills and the wooden clog shop.

One long time tulip farmer, Otto Dutchweiser, 73, commented that his second cousin twice removed Clancy has started a Go Help Me Out Fund.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Netherlands Tulip Federation has told the country’s tulip merchants that Holland will be importing tulips from Japan, Zimbabwe, and Mississippi.