Dutch police discover 'Breaking Bad' kitchen in Kindergarten!

No cooks called 'Walter' or 'Jesse Pink' required in this Dutch kitchen, just plain old Yolanda, and her team of kiddie carers, cooking up a treat for local Turkish, Moroccan and Dutch drug cartels!

In the middle of a Dutch rural town called, Culemborg, a kindergarten team, led by Yolanda, non-Walter-look-a-like, decided to build a 'Breaking Bad' kitchen in the cellar of their kindergarten where they looked after 3 to 5 year-old-toddlers.

However, biggest mistake was, instead of continuing to ride to work on their bicycles, Dutch style, a brand new Ferrari, top-of-the range BMW's and Mercedes appeared parked outside.

One mum become quite suspicious and inquired, Yolanda's answer was, "they just won the Dutch National lottery! Her answer was not good enough. so she told her hubby, a local police officer, who spied on the kindergarten at night. Low and behold, vans were turning up from pizza / kebab joints loading strange sacks and unloading sacks of 'baking powder'; jackpot!!

Dutch police stormed the kindergarten, arrested Yolanda and her staff, told the kids to go home, but return when the place was turned over! Pure crystal meth, plus other concoctions were found worth millions. Yolanda, and her team appeared in court, the judge gave them a wrap on their knuckles, fined them a 1000 Euros each and, gave them sound Dutch advice; "leave your limos at home and ride your bikes instead!"

Local drug cartels are now doing business with a kiddies farm who have built a kitchen in their donkey stable, a more suitable premise with Jesus connections. The kindergarten has re-opened and the 'Breaking Bad' kitchen now produces a Dutch tasty favorite; sweet and savory pancakes for the kids!

More as we 'sniff' it!