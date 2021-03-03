Dutch Prostitutes claim, "A Blow Job" is a job just like any Job, and demand furlough payments!!

(NOT EDITED) Holland, wonderful nation where 'anything goes' (in), smoking pot, sex between adults of all variations, Dykes on bikes, Red-Light district in the middle of Amsterdam, Prime Ministers taking their caravans on holidays, in fact, a totally liberal nation, and Utopia for all weirdos who feel discriminated against in their own countries.

However, even this liberal nation has its 'Horizontal Workers' up in arms because the damn Covid-19 pandemic has forced Dutch sex-workers into the 'Vertical' and they are protesting about social-distancing and wearing masks during their working day and night!

"Gottverdomme, how can we offer sex when we have to keep 1.5-meter distance? Should I buy a false arm to give my customers a quick toss" Claimed Nellie van-de-Vagina, 45-year-old red hot mama protesting in The Hague!

"Jesus, a 'Blow Job' is a 'Job' just like sitting behind the till at Aldi, it just pays a bit more!" Claimed Yolanda van-de-Anal!

"Wearing a mask during a wanking session is impossible for my 85-year-old pensioners, whose wives are as dry as stale bread, they'd get a heart attack!" Claimed Mademoiselle Delores Soixante-Neuf imported Belgian specialist in anything oral!

"I have no complaints! I can whip my clients, keep a social-distance, they wear their leather hoods, and I have my studded mask on, but I'm showing solidarity to our girls and boys who can’t afford S & M equipment in these terrible economic times!" Claimed nympho Dominatrix, Lottie Lock-Me-Up!

The Dutch government in The Hague have much sympathy for their Sex Workers because many MP's are their most frequent clients and are now offering furlough payments to the industry after their protest in the city.

Dutch PM, Rutte, has also designated 10 million Euros for refurbishing the Amsterdam catacomb complex so sex workers can work underground until the pandemic 'blows' over. As mentioned, in Holland nearly anything goes!