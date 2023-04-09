Canada Is Extremely Puzzled As To Why Thousands of Moose Are Leaving The Country and Settling in Alaska

VANCOUVER, Canada - (Spoof News) - The Canadian government is puzzled as to why thousands of moose are leaving the country and heading up to Alaska.

A spokesperson for the Canadian government, Lil Phaletto, 74, said that she thinks it may be because they are looking for food that is not buried underneath 13 feet of snow.

She also stated that lately the winters in Canada have been much colder than the winters in Alaska.

Regarding the Canadian beavers, they seem to be quite content staying put since they are nut stashers, and they have managed to put away pounds and pounds of pecans, walnuts, peanuts, and pistachios.

SIDENOTE: Canada is trying to work out a deal with Alaska about having the moose shipped back to Canada. But Gov. Mike "Salmon Man" Dunleavy has made it clear to the Canadian government that once the moose set foot in Alaska they become the sole property of the state, and as they say in Wales, "No Backs Mate!"