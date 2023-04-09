Canada Is Extremely Puzzled As To Why Thousands of Moose Are Leaving The Country and Settling in Alaska

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 9 April 2023

image for Canada Is Extremely Puzzled As To Why Thousands of Moose Are Leaving The Country and Settling in Alaska
"Canadian moose are seeking a better life in Alaska" -VP KAMALA HARRIS

VANCOUVER, Canada - (Spoof News) - The Canadian government is puzzled as to why thousands of moose are leaving the country and heading up to Alaska.

A spokesperson for the Canadian government, Lil Phaletto, 74, said that she thinks it may be because they are looking for food that is not buried underneath 13 feet of snow.

She also stated that lately the winters in Canada have been much colder than the winters in Alaska.

Regarding the Canadian beavers, they seem to be quite content staying put since they are nut stashers, and they have managed to put away pounds and pounds of pecans, walnuts, peanuts, and pistachios.

SIDENOTE: Canada is trying to work out a deal with Alaska about having the moose shipped back to Canada. But Gov. Mike "Salmon Man" Dunleavy has made it clear to the Canadian government that once the moose set foot in Alaska they become the sole property of the state, and as they say in Wales, "No Backs Mate!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AlaskaCanadaMoose

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more