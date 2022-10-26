The French in Canada Don't Want King Charles to Be Ruler of Canada - Get Lost

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 26 October 2022

image for The French in Canada Don't Want King Charles to Be Ruler of Canada - Get Lost
This King Charles hates all Canadians.

Fourteen elected Quebec politicians are refusing to give an oath of loyalty to King Charles - (needed legally take up their jobs). That is the Law in Canada - Charles is legally the Ruler. And he graciously let the Parliament run things for him. So kind.

These politicians want Canada to be a Republic - and Charles no long Head of State of Canada.

"What do we get economically from England for this compulsory obedience - nothing - said one politician.

Except they kill all our black bears for those silly bearskin beehive Hats, worn by those stupid Palace guards.

We are a conquered people - and have to pay 'lip service' to his bloody arse."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

