The French in Canada Don't Want King Charles to Be Ruler of Canada - Get Lost

Fourteen elected Quebec politicians are refusing to give an oath of loyalty to King Charles - (needed legally take up their jobs). That is the Law in Canada - Charles is legally the Ruler. And he graciously let the Parliament run things for him. So kind.

These politicians want Canada to be a Republic - and Charles no long Head of State of Canada.

"What do we get economically from England for this compulsory obedience - nothing - said one politician.

Except they kill all our black bears for those silly bearskin beehive Hats, worn by those stupid Palace guards.

We are a conquered people - and have to pay 'lip service' to his bloody arse."