King Charles Gives his Brother Edward the 'Plum Title' of Duke of Edinburgh - Scots Not Amused

As reported in the media - King Charles recently gave his brother Prince Edward the title 'Duke of Edinburgh'.

Edward - of course - keeps his mouth Shut at all times and never airs dirty 'Royal Laundry' in Public - and this is his reward.

A spokeswoman for the 'Free Old Scotland' Movement said, "We hope this will be a short lived 'Dukedom'.

We will get our Freedom some day.

England can't hang onto us Forever - like an Aging Mangy Dog with its last Bone.

How can a supposed 'Democracy' Like England keep a whole nation enslaved and appoint new rulers over the Enslaved people?

Does Charles think he is Queen Victoria?

The Africans all got their Freedom long ago - but We are one of the last Conquered Lands England holds on to.

The Royals are Greedy and have no Conscience.

(Basil Blathering - Journalist and Part - Scottish)