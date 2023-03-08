King Charles Will Have A British Charity Gala At Buckingham Palace and Ricky Gervais Will Be The MC

Charles will join Mick and the boys on the song "I Can't Get No Satisfaction."

BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Satire News) - The BBC is reporting that King Charles III, will be hosting a charity to benefit "The Home For Retired Buckingham Palace Guards."

King Chas, as his grandkids call him, has hired The Rolling Stones to perform for the invited 829 guests.

The master of ceremonies will be none other than "Mr. Venom," himself Ricky Gervais, who is part British and part Vulgarian.

The event will be catered by the French catering service, Le Qui Qui Caterers, which is headquartered in the town of Orgy, France.

The meal will consist of Roasted Fried Pheasant Allemande Left, St. Tropez Souffle, Cauliflower Crepes Dupont, and Celery Croissants Dipped In Don Perignon.

SIDENOTE: People who have RSVP'd that they will be in attendance include Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Len Goodman, Jose Altuve, Vice President Kamala Harris, Lionel Messi, Ringo Starr, Black Kitty Meow Meow, and Sarah Ferguson.

