There will be 'Cats' at the Coronation - Andrew Llloyd Webber To Do Music

King Charles is getting Andrew Lloyd Webber to do the Coronation music.

Prince William - a Lloyd-Webber fan came up with the idea.

Charles and Lloyd-Webber have had discussions - and Charles being a modern monarch wants to modernize the basically boring event.

Lloyd-Webber had the idea for the cast of Cats - in costumes and red royal robes helping in minor tasks during the procession to the coronation chair - and bursting out into 'Cats' songs during pauses and dull moments in the processional.

Basically, lighten up what is a dull 'plodding' event

Lloyd-Webber also wanted Sarah Brightman to sing a song and then to place the Crown on Charles’ head - but here was a lot of religious indignation so the idea was dropped.

Some old, unphotogenic heavy - set prelate will do the task.

It could have been a glamorous event.

(Basil Balthering - Covering all things Royal)