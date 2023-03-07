There will be 'Cats' at the Coronation - Andrew Llloyd Webber To Do Music

Funny story written by UncleDale

Tuesday, 7 March 2023

image for There will be 'Cats' at the Coronation - Andrew Llloyd Webber To Do Music
Comarade Cat will no longer make an appearance since relations with China have soured.

King Charles is getting Andrew Lloyd Webber to do the Coronation music.

Prince William - a Lloyd-Webber fan came up with the idea.

Charles and Lloyd-Webber have had discussions - and Charles being a modern monarch wants to modernize the basically boring event.

Lloyd-Webber had the idea for the cast of Cats - in costumes and red royal robes helping in minor tasks during the procession to the coronation chair - and bursting out into 'Cats' songs during pauses and dull moments in the processional.

Basically, lighten up what is a dull 'plodding' event

Lloyd-Webber also wanted Sarah Brightman to sing a song and then to place the Crown on Charles’ head - but here was a lot of religious indignation so the idea was dropped.

Some old, unphotogenic heavy - set prelate will do the task.

It could have been a glamorous event.

(Basil Balthering - Covering all things Royal)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
coronationKing Charles III

