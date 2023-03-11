King Charles III, Tells His Younger Brother Prince Andrew That Any New Girlfriend Had Better Be Older Than 21 Or Else, He's Toast

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 March 2023

image for King Charles III, Tells His Younger Brother Prince Andrew That Any New Girlfriend Had Better Be Older Than 21 Or Else, He's Toast
"Andrew and Trump are like two perverted peas in a pod." -PIERS MORGAN

BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Satire News) - BBC reporter Oceana Figgly has broken the story that the king of Britain, King Charles III, has made it abundantly clear to his alley tomcatting younger brother than he had better not even remotely think about boinking any female who is not at least 21.

Chas told Prince Andrew, that he will not sit idly by and let him embarrass the royal family, the Buck House staff, and the queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles, like he did a few years back when he was cavorting with some of Jeffrey Epstein's young gals.

Andy denies it all saying that it was him who was seduced thanks to the girls getting him drunk with Stella Artois Beer.

Charlie affirmed to "Dandy Andy" that if he disobeys his "Kingly Directive" then he (CKIII) will have no choice but to provide him with a monarchal vasectomy as well as he will get his roaming ass shipped off to Greenland permanently. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
King Charles IIIPrince Andrew

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more