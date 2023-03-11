King Charles III, Tells His Younger Brother Prince Andrew That Any New Girlfriend Had Better Be Older Than 21 Or Else, He's Toast

BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Satire News) - BBC reporter Oceana Figgly has broken the story that the king of Britain, King Charles III, has made it abundantly clear to his alley tomcatting younger brother than he had better not even remotely think about boinking any female who is not at least 21.

Chas told Prince Andrew, that he will not sit idly by and let him embarrass the royal family, the Buck House staff, and the queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles, like he did a few years back when he was cavorting with some of Jeffrey Epstein's young gals.

Andy denies it all saying that it was him who was seduced thanks to the girls getting him drunk with Stella Artois Beer.

Charlie affirmed to "Dandy Andy" that if he disobeys his "Kingly Directive" then he (CKIII) will have no choice but to provide him with a monarchal vasectomy as well as he will get his roaming ass shipped off to Greenland permanently. ■