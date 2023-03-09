All of Putin's Critics Have Fallen out of Windows in Last Few years - 'Putinphilia'

All of Putin's critics have fallen or jumped out of windows in the last few years.

Specialists don't know if they were physically encouraged to jump by Putin's followers - or did it on their own.

Psychiatrists theorize it is a new mental condition called Putinphilia similar to Stalinphilia when there was a big upsurge of men doing the same thing when Stalin was alive.

Powerful men get depressed around bloody dictators - and windows are an easy way to exit the world.

(Or powerful men are in the way of bloody dictators and are helped to get out of the way.)

There are now two groups of psychiatrists bitterly fighting over these theories at conferences and in research articles.

Several of the psychiatrists who think the men had help jumping to their deaths have fallen down long staircases recently and died - so the other group seems to be winning the psychiatric debate.