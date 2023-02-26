Russian Autocrat Vladimir Putin Tells North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un That Trump Was Nothing But a Jive Ass Pussy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 February 2023

image for Russian Autocrat Vladimir Putin Tells North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un That Trump Was Nothing But a Jive Ass Pussy
"Trump has a watch with the inscription 'To My Sexy Donna From Vlady.' " -MELANIA TRUMP

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Boom Boom News (North Korea) reports that Kim Jong-un recently sent a text to Putin asking him how the war with the Ukraine was going, the high rising cost of vodka, and if he is still dilly dallying with the Stromovich twins, Ida and Vida.

Putin said that his Russian troops should capture the Ukraine pretty fucking soon, and the price of vodka is no higher than the price of bourbon, Scotch, whiskey, or tequila.

He then said that as for the Stomovich twins, they showed him the best, damn fucking menage-a-trois that he has ever had; including the threesome he had with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump back in September of 2020.

The Kimster asked Putski if he still hears from his "Orange Girlfriend," (Trump).

Putin giggled and said that the American people don't know but Donald was actually Donna, when the two were together at the Kremlin Ramada Inn honeymoon suite.

Kim giggled, but not as high as Vlady, and asked where he would rank "Donna" on a scale of 1 to 10.

Putin pondered that question and then replied that he would have to give 'her' a 5.5, because 'her' orange ass looks so damn, ugly and downright fucking hideous.

Kim commented that it sounds like Miss Donna Trump (the whore) is nothing but a totally used up pussy.

"Bingo, my little fat friend, " replied Putin. "BINGO!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

