Scotland Yards Reports That Queen Elizabeth Was Arrested Back in 1977

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 6 February 2023

image for Scotland Yards Reports That Queen Elizabeth Was Arrested Back in 1977
"Queen Elizabeth admired the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders." -MEGHAN MARKLE

WASHINGTON, D.C. - United Kingdom Satire) - An employee for Scotland Yard recently revealed that the territorial police force has uncovered a secret file filled with the sexual exploits of several very high profile British individuals; including Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Elizabeth Hurley.

The employee who said to give him the fake username of #britbritbrittruedat stated that records show that on April 13, 1977, QE was found walking about in downtown Soho dressed in a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader' uniform.

When approached by one of London's bobbies, QE simply said that she was high on 7-UP and asked the good-looking, overweight bobby to give her a ride back to her home, Buckingham Palace. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Buckingham Palace, elizabeth hurley, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth

