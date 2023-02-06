WASHINGTON, D.C. - United Kingdom Satire) - An employee for Scotland Yard recently revealed that the territorial police force has uncovered a secret file filled with the sexual exploits of several very high profile British individuals; including Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Elizabeth Hurley.

The employee who said to give him the fake username of #britbritbrittruedat stated that records show that on April 13, 1977, QE was found walking about in downtown Soho dressed in a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader' uniform.

When approached by one of London's bobbies, QE simply said that she was high on 7-UP and asked the good-looking, overweight bobby to give her a ride back to her home, Buckingham Palace. ■