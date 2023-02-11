The US 113th Artillery Regiment Decimates Putin's 19th Infantry Regiment

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 February 2023

image for The US 113th Artillery Regiment Decimates Putin's 19th Infantry Regiment
The 113th Artillery is based in El Paso, Texas.

TERNOPIL PASS, Ukraine - (Satire News) - The White House has announced that the United States 113 Artillery Regiment, based in El Paso, Texas, has soundly defeated President Vladimir Nikita Putin's 19 Infantry Regiment nicknamed "The Commie Kings," at the Battle of Ternopil Pass.

US reporter Tequila Tallyhoo with The Left Coast Mirror has been embedded with the 113th since Columbus Day, (Oct. 12.).

Miss Tallyhoo, who once dated actor Brad Pitt, noted that the 113th went after Putin's troops like a hungry wolf going after a beaver.

The 113th Artillery is commanded by Brigadier General Lomax Andrew Newlindorf, 52, of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Meanwhile Putin told the Kremlin Voice that his troops were confused after a heavy dense fog set in to the Ternopil Pass region.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Like the old football saying goes, hey fella, it rains on both ends of the football field.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

