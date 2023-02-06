Washington - Fox News Commentator Tucker Carlson, who once claimed he had the goods on Hunter Biden after his sources secured the hard drive from the laptop Biden owned, only to lose the drive download in the mail, is nevertheless convinced that he now knows exactly what information was gathered by an apparent Chinese spy balloon that travelled across the United States over the weekend.

"The Chinese now know everything about our military and nuclear bases, trust me on this!" said Carlson.

This apparently was not the first time that the Chinese have floated intelligence gathering balloons over the Continental United States. A few of them flew over during the Trump administration.

"No they didn't, not during my watch" said Trump, who also said he won the 2020 election and claimed that UV light and bleach gargling would cure Covid 19.