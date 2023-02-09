A Chinese Spy Balloon Crashes In An Ohio Broccoli Field

CINCINNATI, Ohio - (Satire News) - Ohio State Troopers are reporting that a Chinese Spy Balloon, has just crashed into a broccoli field just outside of Cincinnati.

Trooper Josh Dillavilla (Badge #234109763) reported that the spy balloon looks like it may have either crashed into a flock of wayward vultures, or else it could have been shot by some rifle happy redneck Ohioan.

Pieces of the balloon were strewn over an area the size of two football fields.

Trooper Dillavilla said that he is 100% positive that the balloon was from China because the balloon pieces reeked of rice, fortune cookies, and Chinese beer.