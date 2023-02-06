A Chinese Surveillance Balloon Is Spotted in The Oklahoma Sky

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 6 February 2023

image for A Chinese Surveillance Balloon Is Spotted in The Oklahoma Sky
The Chinese spy balloon up in the Oklahoma sky [in the upper left hand corner].

TULSA, Oklahoma - (Satire News) - Several citizens of Tulsa report seeing a Chinese surveillance balloon in the Oklahoma sky.

Cory "Bubba" Quillbox, 52, one of several Oklahomans who saw the ping pong ball looking object, said that the spy balloon was traveling at about 143 miles per hour, and it kinda sounded like a diesel truck, as it passed over his barn.

Tulsa police asked Mr. Quillbox, if he had been drinking. He replied he had, but commented that just because he drank half a fifth of Jack Daniels did not mean that his credibility should be questioned.

Officer Jeffrey Pettifini, (Badge #90397261) asked Quillbox if he had a judges license.

Cory replied that he had one, but his pet weasel Lola had eaten it.

Click-Click, [The sound of handcuffs].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

