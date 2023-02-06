The United States Sends 80 Surveillance Spy Balloons To Fly Over China

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has informed the US media that the president has sent 80 spy balloons to fly over China and take photos of military installations.

Miss Jean-Pierre, said that of the 80 surveillance balloons, one is actually manned by an Air Force pilot, that we'll call Captain America 2.

The balloons were manufactured at a spy surveillance balloon factory, located in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

POTUS has made it very clear that if Chinese leader Xi Jiniping shoots down even one of the spy balloons, he will send FBI agents to arrest any Chinese people residing in San Francisco, who do not have legitimate birth certificates.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Info guru Jeff Cohen, investigated and he said that the US spy balloon pilot is Capt. Sigmund G. Boxwood, 42, of Yuma, Arizona.]