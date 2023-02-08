Palestinian Homes Demolished in Jerusalem - No Permit, Can't Get a Permit

Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Humans are dicks.

Thirty or forty years ago in East Jerusalem - Palestinian Citizens of Israel owned land and built Homes on the land.

They could Not get building Permits so built anyway.

Now thousand of houses have been bulldozed because they don't have building Permits and there is still no way for any Palestinian to get a building Permit.

And Israel is a Democracy - (so - called).

But Jewish settlers can buy the land and get building Permits.

Israel is where the Old South was before the Civil War.

They are the Plantation owners and the Palestinians - even though Citizens - have no rights - are basically Slaves.

It a wonder they don't play an Israeli Version of Dixie!

They grow Cotton in Israel so could also play the other Southern tunes about the 'Land of Cotton" - or the Doo - Dah song. etc.

Someone could do all the Old Southern happy slave tunes in Hebrew and it would be a best - seller among the Right Wingers in Israel.

And America gives Israel two billion Dollars of foreign Aid every year to keep the 'Ol Slave Plantation' Going'..

You know America's Motto - 'Let Freedom Ring'.

(Israeli Palestinians for Equal Rights)

